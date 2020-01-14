FORT MYERS

Your money and safety is top priority as lawmakers return to capitol for 2020

Published: January 14, 2020
Updated: January 14, 2020 7:39 AM EST

On Tuesday, your money and safety are the focus as Florida lawmakers go back to work in Tallahassee with a proposed budget of $91.4 billion.

There is a wide range if issues lawmakers are going to take up, and a big one is the environment, something that will greatly effect residents here in Southwest Florida.

Since taking office last year, the governor has made water quality issues a top priority. Governor DeSantis says he wants to continue with his plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year on everglades restoration and other projects.

On top of that, A big focus this session will be education and safety.

The governor touted his plans to increase teacher salaries to a minimum of $47,000 a year.

Guns will also be a big topic. The Campus Carry bill would allow permit holders to carry guns on college campuses.

Other bills push for mental health evaluations for concealed carry permit applicants, a ban on assault weapons, and background checks for the sale of ammunition.

Reporter:Nicole Lauren
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
