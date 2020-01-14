Your money and safety is top priority as lawmakers return to capitol for 2020

On Tuesday, your money and safety are the focus as Florida lawmakers go back to work in Tallahassee with a proposed budget of $91.4 billion.

There is a wide range if issues lawmakers are going to take up, and a big one is the environment, something that will greatly effect residents here in Southwest Florida.

Since taking office last year, the governor has made water quality issues a top priority. Governor DeSantis says he wants to continue with his plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year on everglades restoration and other projects.

On top of that, A big focus this session will be education and safety.

The governor touted his plans to increase teacher salaries to a minimum of $47,000 a year.

Guns will also be a big topic. The Campus Carry bill would allow permit holders to carry guns on college campuses.

Other bills push for mental health evaluations for concealed carry permit applicants, a ban on assault weapons, and background checks for the sale of ammunition.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

