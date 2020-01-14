FORT MYERS
Toyota recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers 2018 and 2019 versions of these Toyota and Lexus models.
Toyota
- 4Runner
- Camry
- Highlander
- Land Cruise
- Sequoia
- Sienna
- Tacoma
- Tundra
Lexus
- LS 500
- LC 500
- RC 350
- RC 300
- GS 350
- IS 300
- ES 350
- LX 570
- GX 460
- RX 350
Some other 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.
Toyota is still developing repairs.
Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
