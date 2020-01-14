Special needs adults group grows fruits, vegetables for those in need

From their hands to your table.

A group of adults with special needs grows fruits and vegetables at a community garden in Punta Gorda.

That food also gets donated to people who need it and agencies that work with local food banks like Harry Chapin.

The group from Quality Independence in Charlotte County isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

With a little help from volunteers and mother nature, they’re donating those fruits and vegetables to the people who need it most.

Their first, and certainly not last, donation is for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.

“Vegetables and fruits and eating healthy is more of a hardship because it’s more expensive,” said CEO Tina Fiiliuolo.

The Homeless Coalition gets most of its food from Harry Chapin but also relies on private donors.

“Donations are very helpful because we stock up and get ready for that really big push for the summer months,” Figliuolo said.

The results of their hard work fill lots of bellies and warm many hearts.

Quality Independence has been working on this project for about a month. The City of Punta Gorda allows them to use the land for free.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Briana Harvath

