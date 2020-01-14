North Fort Myers eaglet bleeds from under its left wing

A bloody discovery!

A North Fort Myers eaglet that has stolen all of our hearts appears to have an injury on Tuesday with blood that was seen oozing down its left side.

The confirmed cause of the injury on E14 is unknown, according to the SWFL Eagle Cam. But it appears to be on the eaglet’s left side, under the left-wing.

Her mother, Harriet, a female bald eagle who has been nesting in North Fort Myers since 2006, and M15, the father, was seen near their baby’s side.

E14 was born on Dec. 20. Unfortunately, soon after, a sibling did not hatch after the 40th day of incubation.

For now, let’s all hope and pray that E14 will be okay.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know