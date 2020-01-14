Boston Red Sox fire Manager Alex Cora amid MLB investigation

The Boston Red Sox did not wait for Major League Baseball to complete its investigation into the team’s alleged high-tech sign-stealing during their 2018 World Series championship season to take action.

Tuesday night the Red Sox announced they have mutually parted ways with manager Alex Cora, who was heavily implicated in MLB’s investigation into the Astros’ scandal. Cora was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 and joined the Red Sox as their manager in 2018.

“Today we met to discuss the Commissioner’s report related to the Houston Astros investigation,” said owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, and CEO Sam Kennedy in a statement. “Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we have mutually agreed to part ways.

“This is a sad day for us,” the statement added. “Alex is a special personal and beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico.”

Cora, 44, guided the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 wins in 2018.

