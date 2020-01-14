Man who kidnapped multiple women in one day sentenced to 30 years

A man who attempted to kidnap and sexually assault two women on the same day was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Alexander Manzano, 32, was found guilty of Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Sexual Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Attempted Kidnapping following a trial in Collier County.

Manzano’s case involves two incidents that happened in Immokalee on January 4, 2019. In the first crime, he pulled over on the side of the road after seeing a woman with a bicycle dealing with a flat tire. He offered her a ride in his pick-up truck to a local convenience store. She agreed and got in his truck but then noticed he passed a couple of stores.

She tried to get out of Manzano’s truck, but the door would not work. He took her to a local cemetery, pulled out a knife, and tried to sexually violate her.

She was able push him away and run to a nearby house for help. Manzano fled the scene just before deputies arrived.

Two hours later, a woman was walking along a road in Immokalee when Manzano pulled over. He got out of his truck, came up behind her, and grabbed her. He tried to drag her to his truck but she fought back.

He then started to choke her and punch her. A passerby saw the attack and pulled over

to help.

Manzano drove away but was spotted shortly after by a deputy who recognized the description of the vehicle.

Manzano was arrested an eventually identified by both women he attacked.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Kidnapping, 5 years for Aggravated Assault, 30 years for Attempted Sexual Battery With A Weapon, 15 years from Attempted Kidnapping, and time served for Battery.

His complete sentence on each charge, to be served concurrently

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

