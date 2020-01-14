Lee County hit-and-run victim, 15, describes best friend’s last moments

Two young girls were hit by a car on Saturday and sadly, only one has survived.

On Tuesday, for the first time, we are hearing from Taylor Stewart, 15 years old, about what happened the day a driver plowed her and her best friend down in Lee County – then took off. Allana Staiano, 14 years old, did not make it. Her killer is still out there.

It is hard for Taylor to think about the moment she lost her best friend, Allana. They were walking together down the street of their neighborhood when a hit-and-run killer struck them both.

“The mirror hit my arm and then they hit her,” Taylor said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Courtney Gainey, 23 years old, is the driver who did not stop to help. But other drivers did.

“People stopped and asked if I was okay,” Taylor said. “I’m like, I’m fine. I’m fine. I’m fine, it’s just my arm. But my best friend might be hurt.”

Around that point, Taylor said her memory started to fade. She was hit in the head and did not “remember anything.” It was in the hospital that Taylor learned Allana did not make it. Taylor said she could not stop shaking.

“If I could do anything in my power, I would bring her back and so she could have fun and do what she wants to do cause she died so young,” Taylor said. “She had a whole life ahead of her.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Michael Mora

