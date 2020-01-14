Jet fuel reportedly dumped on elementary school near LAX, medics evaluating

More than two dozen elementary school kids in Cudahy were being evaluated Tuesday after an aircraft dumped fuel on its final approach to LAX, authorities said.

Around 30 children at Park Avenue Elementary School reported a reaction after they were exposed to an unknown type of fuel, according to Los Angeles County firefighters.

Los Angeles Unified school officials said they were aware of the situation and looking into it.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Author: CBS LA

