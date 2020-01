Fatal crash causes roadblock at CR-78, N. River Road in LaBelle

A fatal wreck is causing a roadblock in LaBelle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 11:58 a.m. at CR-78 and North River Road.

No word on the number of fatalities or other injuries that resulted from the wreck.

The intersection is currently blocked off.

Writer: Briana Harvath

