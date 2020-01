Doctor accused of inappropriately touching unconscious patients trial begins Tuesday

On Tuesday, trial begins for a Lee County doctor accused of touching three patients inappropriately, while they were under anesthesia.

A nurse reported Asif Choudhury after she saw him touch a woman’s private parts while she was unconscious during a colonoscopy.

The trial begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to last through the week.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know