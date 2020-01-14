Deputies: Man sends nudes to Cape Coral 13-year-old, tries to lure to Ohio

Two parents are angry at a man accused of sending nude photos to their daughter. Steven Knoop lives in Ohio, but Cape Coral Police Dept. said he tried to lure the teenager away from home and even bought her a plane ticket.

The suspect, Steven Knopp, 52, faces one count of Disseminating Material Harmful to a Juvenile. CCPD said the suspect, who was arrested on Dec. 18, may come to Florida on the charges, depending upon who has jurisdiction.

Kevin Danzo still cannot believe a man sent naked pictures to his 13-year-old daughter. The teenager’s mother, Ashley Wood, said the conversations were nasty.

“Just disgusting,” Ashley said. “I wanted to throw up the whole thing disgusts me.”

The teenager said she met the suspect on a chatting website and he tried to get her to come to Ohio.

“He was talking to me about moving me up to see him,” the victim said.

Her mother said the conversation quickly turned dirty.

“Telling her to go to the pool,” Ashley said, “to do stuff to herself.”

Ashley said the what if’s haunt her.

“I was scared he was going to kill her,” Ashely said. “Rape and kill her. I was terrified.”

The parents are now warning other parents. Kevin said it is imperative to be aware of what “social media is doing to kids.” That means being open and not punishing your child.

“Let your child come to you,” Ashley said, “no matter the severity of the situation.”

While their daughter tries to heal from the scary experience, it is an incident that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

“I don’t feel the same anymore,” the 13-year-old said. “I don’t feel like me anymore.”

Reporter: Bob Irzyk

Producer: Rebecca Ollier Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know