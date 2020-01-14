City of Cape Coral celebrates 50th Anniversary with month long celebration

The city of Cape Coral is reaching a huge milestone on Tuesday as they are celebrating their 50th Anniversary as a city.

You are invited to attend the official lighting of the 50th Anniversary Logo on the council chambers building of City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, and is only the beginning of all that is to come in a year long celebration.

For a full list of all the celebrations the city plans to host this year, you can find that information here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know