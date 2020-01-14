Attorney General warns of scammers posing as legitimate charities

In the wake of Puerto Rico’s devastating earthquakes, scammers are trying to take advantage of your generosity and steal you hard earned money.

Attorney General, Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert, warning of scams that exploit and encourage donors to send money to help victim’s of Puerto Rico’s earthquakes and aftershocks.

A few tips to make sure you are giving to a legitimate charity

Don’t give a credit card number, gift card number, or your bank account information over the phone or to an unsolicited email. Be aware of high pressure solicitation

Some scammers will use names and logos that sound and look like widely known charities.

To make sure they are legit, you can look up the name of the charity online. Click here to to make sure your money is going to the right places.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

