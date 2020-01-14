Allegiant airlines announces new route to Savannah from Punta Gorda Airport

On Tuesday, Allegiant airlines announced a new nonstop route to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport from Punta Gorda Airport beginning June 6, 2020.

To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $44.

“We are thrilled to bring new service to a popular Allegiant destination to the residents of Charlotte County,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know area travelers will enjoy the historic charm of Savannah and the beaches of Hilton Head, and our convenient, ultra-low-cost service makes getting there a breeze.”

The new seasonal route from Punta Gorda Airport will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Adding Savannah to Allegiant’s growing list routes at PGD is exciting news our local community,” said Punta Gorda Airport CEO James W. Parish. “It will be a convenient route for both southwest Floridians and Georgians to explore each area’s coastal beaches, outdoor activities and historic communities.”

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 16 for travel by Aug. 15. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

