Fire at Buccaneers Estates (WINK News)
NORTH FORT MYERS

2 discovered dead following Buccaneers Estates fire

Published: January 14, 2020 1:34 PM EST

Two people were discovered dead in a home that caught fire in Buccaneers Estates last week, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the two people were found inside the home after the fire was put out, but their cause of death is still unknown.

The fire started last Tuesday at a home on Jose Gaspar Drive in the North Fort Myers Buccaneers Estates.

A manufactured home was destroyed and a nearby home was damaged by heat and fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Trust WINK News to give you the latest updates.

Writer:Briana Harvath
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media