2 discovered dead following Buccaneers Estates fire

Two people were discovered dead in a home that caught fire in Buccaneers Estates last week, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the two people were found inside the home after the fire was put out, but their cause of death is still unknown.

The fire started last Tuesday at a home on Jose Gaspar Drive in the North Fort Myers Buccaneers Estates.

A manufactured home was destroyed and a nearby home was damaged by heat and fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Trust WINK News to give you the latest updates.

Writer: Briana Harvath

