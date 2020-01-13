SWFL amputee takes steps to help fellow veterans in need

Losing a limb hasn’t slowed Sarah Blanchette’s drive to live her life serving others. The Air Force Veteran had her right leg amputated after an injury she suffered during deployment. But, that has not stopped Blanchette from continuing to accomplish things some people do not do with both legs.

“Everything they told me I’d never do, I check it off,” Blanchette, 35, said.

The Ave Maria woman is proud to have taught herself to wake-board, kayak, even play guitar with one leg. But her greater pride comes from dedicating her time to helping fellow veterans in need.

“I work with Wounded Warriors of Collier County to eradicate the homeless veterans that live in Naples,” Blanchette said. “Helping them get jobs and transportation and it’s amazing because these people are turning their lives around.”

This weekend, about one year after her amputation, Blanchette is excited to lace up her sneakers and use her prosthetic right leg to walk for a cause she is passionate about.

“There’s a race coming up on Saturday that I’m part of called, ‘The Run To Home Base’,” Blanchette said. “They (Home Base) provide treatment for veterans with PTSD, TBI, and I was fortunate enough to get into their program and receive treatment. It saved my life, to be honest. It really did.”

Blanchette will also be the guest speaker at this year’s Run To Home Base event that begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at JetBlue Park.

Before that charitable run honoring our nation’s heroes and raising funds for Home Base initiatives, Blanchette said she is excited to work with Wounded Warriors of Collier County to open up a house in the River Park Area this Wednesday where homeless veterans can find shelter until they get a place of their own.

Reporter: Melinda Lee



