Suspect wanted in North Fort Myers hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

Investigators want the public’s help to track down the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed one teenager and injured another in Lee County over the weekend.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says, Saturday, suspect Courtney Gainey, 23, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash after hitting and killing 14-year-old Allana Staiano in the Suncoast Estates community of North Fort Myers.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, a warrant was issued for Gainey’s arrest shortly after 7 p.m. the night of the crash.

Allana and her best friend were walking home along McDaniel Drive when they were hit by a car and never stopped to help the girls. Nearby neighbors soon rushed to their assistance.

Allana died from her injuries, and her friend suffered a broken arm, now in the care of family.

Witnesses led investigators to suspect Gainey as the driver who fled the scene. Gainey is last known to live in North Fort Myers, and investigators believe she knows she is wanted for the fatal hit-and-run and is trying to hide from law enforcement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be made online at SWFL Crime Stopper website or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

