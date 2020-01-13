Oscar nominations being announced for the 92nd Academy Awards today

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is revealing the nominees for the Oscars on Monday morning. At last week’s Golden Globes, “1917” won best picture in the drama category, and “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” was named the best film in the musical or comedy category.

Renee Zellweger took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy,” and Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in “The Farewell.” Joaquin Phoenix won best actor in a drama for his performance in “Joker,” and Taron Egerton was named best actor in a musical or comedy for his portrayal of Elton John in “Rocketman.”

The Oscar nomination ballots were due two days after the Golden Globes ceremony, so the awards may have influenced members of the academy before they voted. The Oscar nominees will be listed below by category.

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Adapted screenplay

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, “Joker”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Live action short film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Animated short film

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Original score

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“1917”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Costume design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Oscars will be without a host for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, the Academy Awards ceremony will not have a TV host. The broadcast will focus on “huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power,” according to ABC, the television network airing the award show.

“Let me confirm it now, together with the academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Wednesday.

When asked why the academy decided to go hostless again, Burke noted that the nominees will carry the show. “We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations, and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again,” said Burke, according to Entertainment Tonight.

