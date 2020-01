Mental Health Monday: Establishing Positive Phone Use

It’s no big secret that kids have a complex relationship with technology. Many kids are addicted to using their cell phones and other technology. Dr. Yaro Garcia is with the FGCU department of counseling to talk to us about how we can help our kids establish positive phone usage.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Producer: Jasmine Jackson

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know