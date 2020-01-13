FHP investigating hit-and-run crash involving a bike on US-41 in Fort Myers

A bicyclist was involved in a collision with a car on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers, and troopers are searching for that driver who fled the scene.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the biker suffered serious injuries in the crash and had to be taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Following the crash, the driver of the vehicle that struck the bike fled the scene. The model of that car us unknown at this time.

