Epilepsy, bipolar disorder medication recalled over possible contamination

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. announced they are voluntarily recalling one (1) lot of Lamotrigine 100 mg Tablets, Lot # 331771 with an expiration date June 2021, in 100 count bottles, NDC 51672-4131-1 to the consumer level.

This single lot of Lamotrigine 100 mg Tablets Lot #331771 was found to have been cross-contaminated with a small amount of another drug substance (Enalapril Maleate) used to manufacture another product at the same facility.

Lamotrigine 100 mg Tablets are indicated for Epilepsy and Bipolar disorder. This product is packaged in white plastic bottles with screw cap closure, and each bottle contains 100 tablets. Each bottle is labeled to indicate the name of the product, Lamotrigine Tablets USP, 100 mg, the NDC #51672-4131-1, the lot number 331771 and expiration date of June 2021.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know