Dead snake found in Rotonda West under investigation, possible python

Southwest Florida is home to an array of wild animals. But not all of them are welcome in our neighborhood. We spoke to homeowners in Charlotte County who found the remains of a giant snake near their backyards.

Neighbors in Rotonda West discovered what appeared to be an “albino” Burmese python near their homes recently, but that remains under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Monday.

Neighbors say there is no shortage of wildlife in Rotonda West.

“We see armadillos. We see eagles, bobcats,” said Steve Gilbert, a member of Rotonda West Neighborhood Watch.

“I see wild boars. I see the alligators,” said neighbor Karen Moore in Rotonda West. “I see a lot a lot of snakes some poisonous.”

But none of those wild animals sent a chill down the spine of neighbors quite like the big snake some of them discovered along Rotonda Boulevard South.

“Drove down the street and had no houses and noticed there was a big, white snake laying in the road,” Gilbert said. “It looks very eerie at night … almost like an albino snake.”

Neighbors think it looked so white because its skin was gone.

“When I came home today from my bike ride, I saw the vultures hovering over,” Moore said.

FWC is investigating if the snake was skinned and how it got to the neighborhood. Investigators are also looking to see if it could be a Burmese python reported near where this one was found.

“When it comes to that invasive species, no, they can do away with them,” Gilbert said.

The 2020 Python Bowl is underway in South Florida for hunters to catch as many as possible on public land. It’s legal to humanely kill pythons on private property as long as you have the landowner’s permission. If you spot a python, FWC wants to hear from you. Take a picture, note the location and report it.

Meanwhile, neighbors in Rotonda West are staying extra cautious after finding the snake near them.

“Just got to be extra careful when I go out there with my flashlight,” Moore said.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

