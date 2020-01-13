Collier County Commissioners expected to discuss Clam Pass parking garage

Parking can be hard to come by sometimes near the beach, and that’s why Collier County officials wanted to guild a garage. But it’s met with opposition.

Collier County Board of County Commissioners is expected to discuss the feasibility of a parking garage at Clam Pass Park in North Naples during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Then, commissioners will decide whether to put off the plan or move forward with it.

The park currently has 198 spaces available to beachgoers, and the parking garage would double that number.

Audubon of the Western Everglades opposes the potential county plan to erect a new garage at Clam Pass. The conservation organization said more people would crowd the beach, which poses a threat to the birds that breed there.

Beachgoers we talked to said it might be best to keep talking about it and come up with other solutions.

“I think they probably should spend a little more time thinking it through,” said. “There’s always a need for more parking, especially towards the areas of the tourists. But a six-story structure right next to the beach is just silly.”

Traffic concerns are also a topic of discussion that come with a busier beach.

The Collier County Commissioners meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Reporter: Bob Irzyk

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

