Bicyclist dies from injuries in south Fort Myers hit-and-run, driver unknown
Florida Highway Patrol confirms bicyclist James Flesher, 55, died in the hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run crash in south Fort Myers Monday.
According to FHP, around 4:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle was travelling northbound on US-41 near Page Field in the outside lane while Flesher was riding his bike northbound on US-41 on the paved shoulder. The vehicle hit Welsh and continued away from the scene.
Flesher landed off to the side of the roadway, and his bike remained in the street. Then, a Lee County deputy in their cruiser hit the bike in the outside lane of northbound US-41.
Rescue services responded, and Flesher was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash shut down US-41 for several hours before the roadblock was cleared.
The crash remains under investigation, and investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FHP at 239-344-1730 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).