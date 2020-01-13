Bicyclist dies from injuries in south Fort Myers hit-and-run, driver unknown

Florida Highway Patrol confirms bicyclist James Flesher, 55, died in the hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run crash in south Fort Myers Monday.

According to FHP, around 4:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle was travelling northbound on US-41 near Page Field in the outside lane while Flesher was riding his bike northbound on US-41 on the paved shoulder. The vehicle hit Welsh and continued away from the scene.

Flesher landed off to the side of the roadway, and his bike remained in the street. Then, a Lee County deputy in their cruiser hit the bike in the outside lane of northbound US-41.

Rescue services responded, and Flesher was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash shut down US-41 for several hours before the roadblock was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation, and investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FHP at 239-344-1730 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

