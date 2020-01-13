Accused Zombicon killer trial begins with jury selection

On Monday, the accused Zombicon killer, Jose Bonilla will be in court after more than 4 years of waiting trial.

A jailhouse tip helped put Bonilla behind bars for the 2015 shooting that killed Tyrell Taylor and hurt five others in Downtown Fort Myers.

Since then, Fort Myers has taken several steps to make the city safer, including more surveillance cameras, the real time center that helps track where calls are coming in and how officers respond to them, as well as a network of microphones that listen for gunfire.

Council member Kevin Anderson says this technology has helped lower crime in the city, but acknowledges more can be done.

“Technology is great, it’s very useful but we should never lose sight of the human aspect of everything… So we need to continue to work on building our relationship with the community especially those communities where crime is an issue,” said Fort Myers Councilman, Kevin Anderson.

This isn’t the first time Bonilla’s been arrested, he has a rap sheet that includes charges of child abuse, domestic violence and trespassing.

On Monday, he faces charges of Second Degree Murder.

WINK News will provide coverage throughout the day as jury selection gets underway.

