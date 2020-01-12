Roadblock along Nelson Rd due to structure fire in N Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department confirms law enforcement and rescue agencies are responding to a structure fire in north Cape Coral Sunday.

According to CCPD, police are on scene of a structure fire along the 1100 block of Nelson Road north of the intersection with Tropicana Parkway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is a roadblock along Nelson Rd. in both directions between NW 13th St and NW 11th Terrace.

Drivers are advise to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

