One teen killed, one injured in North Fort Myers hit-and-run

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a driver who hit two teenagers, killing one, and left the scene of the crash this weekend.

Saturday night, 14-year-old Allana Staiano was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Suncoast Estates community of North Fort Myers.

Neighbors put up a memorial for Allana Sunday at the front yard of a home where the owner says she was found lying after the crash.

Allana’s mother told us her daughter was killed while she was walking home with her best friend. She says the driver who hit them sped off. Her mother said she is working with a Lee County detective to track down the driver responsible.

Allana’s friend suffered a broken arm after she was hit by the car. Her mother says she is shaken up by the experience and staying with family.

The neighbor who responded to the girls said he call 911 and rushed toward them after he heard a loud crash.

“One girl was laying there not moving. The other girl was sitting next to her, screaming,” neighbor Michael Strickland said. “To me its just phenomenal to see where she actually got hit and where she ended up is actually unbelievable to me.”

Anyone with information can contact LCSO at (239) 477-1000, as the sheriff’s office actively searches for the hit-and-run driver.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

