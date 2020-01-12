Deputies: Student arrested for threatening to kill at the Alva School

A teenager was arrested on Saturday after deputies uncovered an Instagram post where the child appeared to directly threaten specific students and The Alva School, authorities said.

The suspect, a 13-year-old boy, faces charges of Written Threat to Kill and Conduct a Mass Shooting.

The Youth Services Division of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was “notified and through investigative leads” found the identity of the suspect. Carmine Marceno, the sheriff of LCSO, said his top priority is “the safety and security” of students and schools.

“I’m very proud of the work of our Youth Services Division,” Sheriff Marceno said, “in quickly assessing this threat and taking action to stop it.”

Writer: Michael Mora

