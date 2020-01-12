Nine ‘senior’ discounts that start at age 50

The closer it creeps, the more you dread turning 50. It’s not all bad, though.

While you might be too young to retire, you are now old enough to start scoring “senior” discounts, particularly at department stores and rental car companies.

Check out the following companies that offer special treatment to folks 50 and older, and you might even be inspired to take a coastal road trip — with a whole new wardrobe, no less.

1. Bealls

With all the joy that comes from “Bealls Day,” you’ll want to celebrate turning 50 on a weekly basis. The discount department store offers special discounts every Tuesday.

The deals vary week to week, but they typically include an extra 15% off in-store purchases for anyone “50 years or better.” The deals for upcoming Bealls Days are also listed on the chain’s website.

Where: Bealls stores are located in Florida.

2. Bealls Outlet

Become a member of Bealls Outlet’s loyalty program, and you will get 15% off every Monday when you shop in those stores.

Where: Bealls Outlets are located in Arizona, Florida and Georgia.

3. Burkes Outlet

The same offer found at Bealls Outlet is available from its sister retailer Burkes Outlet.

Where: Burkes Outlets are located in about a dozen states, from Nevada to Virginia.

4. E-Z Rent A Car

Need a car rental as soon as you land at the airport? E-Z Rent A Car operates at major U.S. airports and offers 10% off when you book online.

To redeem the “senior discount,” you’ll need to grab the applicable coupon code on E-Z’s coupons page. Then, select “Redeem Now” to book your ride. The discount will be automatically applied to the “Promo or Corporate Code” line.

Where: This discount is valid at all E-Z locations. You will find the U.S. locations at airports in 17 states and Puerto Rico.

5. Hertz

The Hertz Fifty Plus Program is a special perk for travelers 50 years and older. Not only do you save up to 20% on base rates, but you also can combine this discount with other promotions and rewards.

Simply visit Hertz’s Fifty Plus discounts page and start the booking process. The discount code is automatically entered for you. Or, call 800-654-3131 to book a rental car and reference the Hertz Fifty Plus code 2007815.

Where: Hertz has locations across the U.S. and abroad.

Hint: If you are a member of Rakuten (formerly known as Ebates) you will get 2.5% cash back as well. Learn about Rakuten here.

6. Sixt

Premium cars usually come with premium pricing. But with Sixt’s Senior Car Rental Discount, you can have your Cadillac and enjoy it, too. Book through the car rental company’s discount page to get up to 5% off their fleet of luxury cars. The discount is automatically applied.

Where: Sixt operates from more than 2,000 locations worldwide, but this offer is only available at U.S. branches.

7. Thrifty Car Rental

Thrifty’s Silver Club offers a 5% discount on time and mileage charges, no matter which car type you choose. When you reserve your rental through the Thrifty Silver Club webpage, a discount code is pre-entered.

Where: You’ll find Thrifty rental car locations across the U.S. — from Spokane, Washington, to Miami.

8. AARP

Looking for discounts at more places that start at age 50? Consider joining a group like AARP or the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) — or both. They offer their members who are 50 or older exclusive discounts on dining, retail, travel, insurance and more.

AARP offers several options for discounted insurance policies for your home, health, auto and pets. Eating out becomes instantly more affordable as well, with 10% off at Carrabba’s and Outback, among many other restaurants. AARP travel discounts include up to 30% off base rates for car rentals.

A one-year AARP membership costs $16, or $12 if you choose to have it automatically renewed.

9. AMAC

Members of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) receive a similar array of discounts as AARP members.

Browse the benefits, and you’ll find discounts for Friendly’s restaurants, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Budget Rent A Car, clothing store Brooks Brothers and much more.

A one-year AMAC membership costs $16.

What discounts have you discovered as you have grown older? Share with us in comments below or on our Facebook page.

Author: Elizabeth Lotts / Money Talks News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know