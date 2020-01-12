3 dogs poisoned to death in Lehigh Acres, investigators search for suspect

Investigators are searching for someone who is poisoning pets in a Lee County community. The suspect has poisoned three dogs to death.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office says, starting this past Christmas, witnesses saw a man laying trays of dog food near a neighbor’s home along Leroy Avenue in Lehigh Acres. That dog has since died.

Last Tuesday, a dog was poisoned to death near Grayson Avenue in Lehigh.

And, Wednesday, a pit bull got out of its owner’s home along E 21st St. The dog died when it returned home.

LCSO says the suspect has a neatly trimmed beard, stands 5-feet, 8-inched tall and drives a newer green Chevrolet Corvette.

Investigators believe the man is poisoning the animals with anti-freeze.

Anyone with information can contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know