Naples Veg Fest kicks off Sunday

The Naples Veg Fest is being held Sunday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sugden Regional Park.

The event is hosted by aPlantBasedDiet.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to “improve lives by raising awareness and advocating for the use of food as medicine.” Specifically, they say, via a whole plant food, organic diet and other things that will help people head in that direction.

The event is meant to help people in Naples find healthy, plant-based foods in the area and local sources of eco-friendly and cruelty-free products.

There will be expert speakers, cooking demos, vendors and animal rescues, with entertainment and activities for the whole family.

For more information about Naples Veg Fest and a full schedule of events, click here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

