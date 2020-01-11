Collier family believes suspicious people caught on cam stole car

A family’s car was stolen in the middle of the night, and they think video recordings of two people snooping around other neighbor’s vehicles are the culprits.

Homeowner Diel Malo believes two unknown individuals caught on a neighbor’s home surveillance stole their car along Livingston Woods Lane in Collier County early Saturday.

Malo said an unknown man was seen checking out cars at 2 a.m. And he said this person likely swiped his family’s white 2017 Mazda CX-9. Inside the car, they also lost all their baby gear for their 3-year-old child.

Malo said his hands were full taking care of his child exiting their car, and he left the keys in the car accidentally. He woke up this weekend to find his car missing from home, with fresh tire marks on their lawn.

In the middle of the night, Malo’s neighbor behind him caught two suspicious people on their Ring doorbell cam. One person was wearing a bright orange jacket, seen looking into both cars in the neighbor’s driveway. Malo believes these are the suspects.

Anyone with information about this case can call Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-774-4434.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

