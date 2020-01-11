Another earthquake hits Puerto Rico just hours after most power reportedly was back after days of temblors

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 rattled Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey reports.

The quake was about 8 miles south of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea, the USGS said, at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Puerto Rico has been rattled by temblors throughout the week, including a 6.4 magnitude quake Tuesday and a 5.2 magnitude aftershock Friday afternoon.

The US territory was expecting power to return to its 3 million residents by Saturday, and authorities had tweeted that it was 95% restored a couple of hours before Saturday’s quake.

Author: Jay Croft, CNN

