35th Cape Coral Arts and Music Festival brings in hundreds of artists

Saturday kicks off the 35th Cape Coral Arts and Music Festival.

Hundreds of tents full of art, music and food will all line one of the busiest streets in Cape Coral.

The festival offers free admission and parking and about 300 artists are expected.

One new thing this year that founder John Jacobson says he’s excited about is “tactile friendly” art catering to the blind and visually impaired.

One of the artists, a clockmaker from Fort Myers, is blind. Another booth at the festival allows you to showcase the art of local students on your car.

Whether you plan to attend the festival or not, drivers should be prepared. Cape Coral Parkway will be closed to through traffic from Del Prado to Tenth Place during the event.

The festival will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Music will be 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

