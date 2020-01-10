Student arrested with gun at Harns Marsh Middle School charged for showing a gun in class, lunchroom

The student arrested for bringing a gun on to campus at Harns Marsh Middle School has additional charges added to his case.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-year-old student, who was originally arrested on December 20 for bringing a handgun to school, now has additional charges of one count of improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearm on school grounds and one count of dangerous exhibition of a firearm, after it was revealed he displayed the gun to multiple fellow students.

The sheriff’s office said, during the investigation, detectives interviewed several students who told them that on December 20, the student showed the firearm on the school bus while en route to school, as well as in the cafeteria and while in class. He also threatened his classmates into not reporting his actions to school staff.

When the original incident took place the boy was arrested after school officials received a tip from students about the firearm. The student was found and immediately removed from the classroom, where the firearm was recovered from the student’s backpack.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

