State seeks death penalty against Ryan Cole, accused of murdering 15-year-old Khyler Edman

State Attorney Amira Fox announces today that the State Attorney’s Office has filed a “Notice of Intent to Seek Death Penalty” against defendant Ryan Clayton Cole.

A Charlotte County Grand Jury indicted Cole for First Degree Murder, First Degree Burglary with Battery, and Burglary of a Dwelling in December 2019.

Cole, 28, is charged with murdering 15-year-old Khyler Edman during a burglary at a Port Charlotte home on September 26, 2019.

During the burglary, Cole allegedly stabbed the young teen to death.

Cole was discovered by a homeowner at a second residence after an alleged burglary at that home.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office handled the extensive investigation.

Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Shannon Doolity and Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski are prosecuting the case.

MORE: Ryan Cole has been indicted for the first-degree murder of Khyler Edman

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know