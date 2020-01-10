Private plane incident closes PGD runway, delays Allegiant flights Friday

A nose wheel of a private plane collapsed at Punta Gorda airport Friday morning causing delays for Allegiant, the primary commercial airline using the runway.

The plane is a single-engine Piper Arrow.

PGD had to temporarily close runway four used by Allegiant around 10 a.m. The runway must remain closed until the FAA does observations for damage and clears it.

The port authority warns Allegiant passengers may experience delays for both departing and arriving flights Friday.

As of 11 a.m. two arriving flights were diverted; Flight 2405 from Grand Rapids at 10:21 a.m. and flight 1856 from Indianapolis at 10:11 a.m.

There were no injuries related to the incident.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

