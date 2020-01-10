North Port Police looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on New Year’s Eve

North Port Police say they are still looking for witnesses to a crash that killed a passenger and injured two others involved on New Year’s Eve.

NPPD says they have crew out at the scene of the crash working in the area to continue the full investigation.

On December 31, North Port Police Department, along with the North Port Fire Department, responded to a crash at the intersection of Toledo Blade Boulevard and Woodhaven Drive.

The crash involved a 2008 Ford F-250 and a 2018 Toyota Camry. A backseat passenger of the Toyota Camry was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the Camry, and another backseat passenger of the Camry were transported to Sarasota Memorial – Main as trauma alerts but are expected to recover.

The driver of the F-250, Mark Barcia, 41, of North Port, was suspected to be operating the vehicle under the influence and is facing multiple charges.

NPPD asks if anybody witnessed this crash to they contact Pfc. Aaron Nick at [email protected]

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

