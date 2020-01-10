Newborn right whale calf sustains potentially fatal wound, FWC searching for answers

An approximately one-week-old right whale calf, the fourth of the season, was spotted by the FWC Wednesday. They were met with some heartbreaking news.

The calf appeared to have an open wound on the top of its head that is consistent with a propeller strike.

The FWC says the wound is severe and could be fatal. The strike resulted in a gash in the whale’s rostrum—the upper jaw that flaps open and closed each time the whale dives and surfaces to breathe.

Even if the calf survives the initial trauma, it may struggle to nurse properly and slowly die from starvation.

This is the fourth calf for mother “Derecha,” who was first sighted by researchers in 1993. She is at least 27 years old and her last calf was born 10 years ago back in 2010.

NOAA is asking for help from anyone who has information about the events leading up to the calf’s injuries. If you know anything, please contact them at 1-877-WHALE-HELP (1-877-942-5343.)

Writer: Briana Harvath

