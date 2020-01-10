Naples group asking state AG to prosecute schools providing books with sex, LGBTQ references to minors

Have you seen what’s in your child’s school library? One Naples group says it’s way too inappropriate.

However, some people, like Susan, say the controversial book “Catcher In The Rye” helped write the next chapters of her life.

“It opened my eyes,” she said. “It changed my life. I ended up a lawyer.”

The Florida Citizens Alliance says multiple novels already in our public schools violate anti-pornography statues and want them gone.

“Wouldn’t it be the obligation of the attorney general to enforce the law? Now I’m not for censorship…,” said Jim Jarry.

But the FCA wants to go one step further by removing books related to LGBTQ relationships.

“I think it’s real sad that something that I thought got left behind me 60 years ago is still alive and well,” Susan said.

Their list of 44 books includes some obvious ones, like “50 Shades of Grey” but also some classics like “The Kite Runner” and “Dreaming in Cuban,” books that some can’t imagine taking out of schools.

“They’re not asking for the law to be changed, but the AG to enforce the law as they currently exist,” Jarry said.

“Had I not learned to love thinking about literature, thinking about new ideas, a different way of viewing the world…” Susan said.

While the group is not sure how many of the books on their “banned” list are on the shelves in Lee County Schools, it claims Collier and Charlotte School Districts have about half of them available to students.

You can see the list of the FCA’s “banned books” list here.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know