Harry Chapin serves 175 families per distribution on average, and you can help

The Harry Chapin Food Bank says 46 thousand children in Southwest Florida don’t know where their next meal will come from.

The WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk is about a week away and we need your donations to keep food on their table.

We’re ten days into the new year and the food bank is already hard at work helping those who depend on their pantries. A mobile food pantry was in Bonita Springs at the Lions Club Friday.

Program outreach manager Monica Correa said they serve an average of 175 families per distribution.

Among them: the Salmon family.

“Oh, this is so handy for me. It’s in town, it’s nearby and it really helps,” said Connie Salmon.

She has been coming to the mobile food pantry for six months now. Her husband has stage four cancer, and she admits sometimes she needs the extra help.

“It does help because there are a lot of expenses when you have cancer so any extra money that you can have towards medication or treatment anything helps,” Connie said. “Everyone’s so nice here really helpful”

Monica Correa is the outreach manager – and she loves seeing people like Connie benefit, “This is very rewarding it’s so rewarding and I’m so grateful to be able to do this and to serve the community.”

And you can help feed our neighbors. So far, we’ve raised 177,358 as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk is next Saturday, January 18.

Donate or sign up for the walk visit winkhungerwalk.com.

And don’t forget, if you eat at Sasse’s in Fort Myers or the Naples Country Club. The restaurants will donate part of their sales to the hunger walk.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie



