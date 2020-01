Fort Myers Police investigating shooting at a mini-mart on MLK Blvd

Fort Myers police confirm one person has been injured in a shooting at a mini-mart on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to police, a man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot at the Gator Mart.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

