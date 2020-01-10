Estero HS student brought stun gun, ammo and drugs to campus
A Lee County high school student was arrested after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle and in possession of illegal drugs.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Samuel Kenney after he reportedly brought a stun gun to Estero High School Friday.
According to the LCSO blog post, close to 8 a.m., Lee County detectives responded to Estero High after school administration reported a student’s vehicle on campus had a Taser and ammunition inside.
Detectives confirmed the vehicle belonged to Kenney and recovered a small, Ruger 650-volt stun gun and six Tulammo brand .380 caliber bullets.
During Kenney’s arrest, detectives also found a small baggy with white powder residue inside. It was tested positive for cocaine.
Kenney faces charges for possession of a weapon on school property and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.