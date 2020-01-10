Day 3: State rests, Cape Coral ex-nurse will not testify in rape case

Friday marks the third day of trial in the case of ex-nurse Jeovanni Hechavarria, who is accused of raping three patients at Cape Coral Hospital. This first trial only focuses on one of those victims.

The day is already off to an eventful start.

The State requested a change to the definition of the charge for the sixth time, which the judge denied. The definition will remain as “physically helpless to resist” instead of “physically incapacitated.”

The last witness for the State took the stand in a big moment for the case; the FDLE agent who analyzed the white towel found in the hospital room at the time of the alleged rape. This is a key piece of evidence.

This is the big moment, the FDLE agent who analyzed the white towel found in the hospital room at the time of the alleged rape says the DNA matches Geovanni Hechavarria or a patrimonial relative of his. Defense is now getting up to question her. @winknews pic.twitter.com/yxFg6iA8sB — Morgan Rynor (@Morgan_Rynor) January 10, 2020

The analyst confirmed that the DNA on the towel matches that of Jeovanni Hechavarria or a patrilineal relative, which means “relating to or based on the relationship to the father or descent through the male line.”

The defense asked the analyst if she tested for semen or skin cells, to which she answered “skin cells.” The defense pointed out that those cells can come from something as simple as dandruff.

Semen was present on the towel, but that is not what this analyst tested.

After this testimony, the State rested their case. The defense only has one witness to call.

Hechavarria stated that he will not testify.

This story will be updated as Day 3 of the trial continues.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Briana Harvath

