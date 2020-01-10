Collier County tool alerts homeowners to breach of personal info

There’s a new and free way you can make sure you’re alerted if anyone tries to steal your property information in Collier County.

Collier County Clerk of Courts says, unfortunately, scams and fraud are on the rise, and its new tool will reduce the risk of it happening to you.

It’s called “Risk Alert Notification” program. It works by sending homeowners an email alert if any deed, mortgage or landed record matching a homeowner’s name is recorded.

“How do they get your personal property and your papers?” said Marie Ardolino in Naples. “It doesn’t make sense, and it’s scary.”

Naples property owners find it alarming scammers can do such a thing.

“It’s crazy that all it takes is one visit to a government office,” said Monica Cobuzio in Naples.

The FBI says property fraud is one of the fastest growing white-collar crimes in the U.S.

“It’s your private property that you’ve spent so much time and effort and money on,” Ardelino said.

All homeowners have to do is provide an email, and it’s a free service. Visit the Collier County Clerk of Courts page for more information about how to sign up.

MORE: Official Records: Risk Alert Notification

Homeowners are happy to hear about a system that will alert them immediately to personal information that has become vulnerable, stopping scammers in their tracks.

“Thank God they are putting something like this in place because it’s shocking that people are actually getting away with that,” Ardolino said.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know