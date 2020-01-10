City of North Port says teen falsely reported sexual assault for attention

The City of North Port confirms the report a 15-year-old victim made about being sexually battered in the city has been confirmed false upon police investigation Friday.

Wednesday, we reported North Port Police Department was searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while she was jogging near her home. A police sketch was released, and an investigation ensued.

According to the city, the girl has admitted she made a false report, and investigators determined she did it to seek attention.

The city says charges in this case will be determined at a later time, and the focus is to get the teen any necessary help she might need.

Writer: WINK News

