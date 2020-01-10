Bicyclist killed in Charlotte County hit-and-run

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Charlotte County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Jan. 9 around 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 Ford F150 struck the bicyclist on Riverside Drive in the vicinity of Dutch Avenue. After the collision, the driver of the F150 fled the scene.

The 44-year-old Port Charlotte man, who was riding the bike, was transported to Lee Memorial Hosptial where he was pronounced dead.

On Jan. 10, troopers located and impounded the F150 involved in the wreck.

The wreck remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this fatal hit-and-run, please contact FHP or Crimestoppers.

Writer: Briana Harvath

