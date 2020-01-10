A big, ole’ fish! A 350-pound Warsaw grouper was caught off of SWFL last month

That’s one big fish!

A 350-pound Warsaw grouper was caught by hook-and-line on Dec. 29 off Southwest Florida in about 600 feet of water!

Biologists at the FWRI Age and Growth Lab estimated the fish to be about 50 years old, making it the oldest sample the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute has collected for their aging program.

Warsaw are characterized by an elongated second dorsal spine. They’re the only grouper with 10 dorsal spines; all others have 11. Although adults usually occur in depths of 180-1700 ft, juveniles are occasionally seen around jetties and shallow-water reefs in the northern Gulf.

The FWC does not encourage targeting this type of fish since their status of the population in the Gulf is unknown.

Writer: Briana Harvath

