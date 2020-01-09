Vehicle pursuit with 16-year-old driver ends in DUI, Fentanyl arrests

A vehicle pursuit with a 16-year-old driver and one passenger ended with DUI and Fentanyl arrests, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old driver, who we will not be naming because he is a minor, was found to be under the influence as well as in possession of Fentanyl. The passenger in the vehicle, Adrian Christian Wiggins, 25, was also found to be in possession of Fentanyl.

Deputies say early Thursday morning, around 12:10 a.m., a vehicle was seen swerving and nearly crashing several times near the intersection of Carrell Road and US 41 heading northbound.

The vehicle then continued to drive through a red light at speeds exceeding the limit and nearly crashing into the concrete sidewalls on the bridge heading into North Fort Myers.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle due to extreme reckless driving. The driver refused to stop, drove through another red light and turned onto Pondella Road, where he then continued westbound in the eastbound lanes nearly crashing head-on into other vehicles.

The deputy feared for the public’s safety and continued to pursue the vehicle until the driver crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Cultural Park Boulevard and Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

The driver attempted to escape, at which time the deputy deployed his K9 partner, Kilo. Kilo was able to quickly engage the driver and he was apprehended without further incident.

Both were arrested and charged accordingly.

“This was a very dangerous situation from the start,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I’m proud of my alert deputy and his K9 partner for taking quick action, and ultimately bringing the situation to an end without serious injury to any citizens.”

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know