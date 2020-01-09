LEHIGH ACRES
Sunshine Elementary on partial lock down as deputies search for suspicious person
Thursday morning, Sunshine Elementary School went on a partial lock down as deputies monitor the area around the school.
It has been confirmed that Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspicious person in a neighborhood near the school.
As of 9:15 a.m. the investigation is still very active, and we are told the sheriff’s office also has a chopper up as they extend the search efforts.
