Sunshine Elementary on partial lock down as deputies search for suspicious person

Thursday morning, Sunshine Elementary School went on a partial lock down as deputies monitor the area around the school.

It has been confirmed that Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspicious person in a neighborhood near the school.

As of 9:15 a.m. the investigation is still very active, and we are told the sheriff’s office also has a chopper up as they extend the search efforts.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

